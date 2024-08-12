PM’S Wayanad message: No politics amid calamity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of support for relief and rehabilitation after the Wayanad landslides should be a soothing balm for a grieving Kerala that is slowly coming to terms with the scale of the disaster. During his visit to the landslide-affected areas on Saturday, the PM said the Centre stood with the Kerala government in the rebuilding process and funds would not be a constraint. He said the country and his government were with the survivors and the affected people should know they were not alone. While his words highlighted his grasp of the situation, his gestures offered solace to survivors. He listened to the injured undergoing treatment and some others affected, displayed a genuine understanding of their suffering, offered kind words and promised help. Drawing from his experience as a relief volunteer after the 1979 Morbi dam disaster, he stressed the need for a long-term project to address the issues faced by the child victims of the tragedy.

What the PM said is especially significant, as his message follows—and effectively overrides—some inconsiderate voices from Delhi and the blame game that played out in the days following the calamity. While claims were made about Kerala not responding quickly enough despite sufficient warning, some sought to put the entire blame on the Kerala government, saying it invited the disaster by allowing “illegal human habitat expansion and mining”. The PM’s message made it clear that this is no time for politics or recrimination, but an occasion to stand together and extend a helping hand to those affected. Moreover, the visit has put to rest doubts about the Centre’s comprehension of the magnitude of damage and its willingness to share the cost of rehabilitation.