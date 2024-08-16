Need fair probe on Kolkata rape and murder, law to protect doctors

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a premier medical college in Kolkata has led to an uprising of medical professionals and members of civil society in many parts of India. At the heart of the matter is the abject lack of security faced by health service providers—doctors, nurses and other staff—at their workplaces, especially in government-run facilities. Alongside this is the frustration of women, who face sexual violence on a daily basis and are faced with apathy, ignorance or impunity from society, the political establishment and state apparatus.

The Kolkata incident has foregrounded the intersection of challenges faced by women health professionals. First, the victim was attacked while alone and asleep in a seminar hall where she was resting as the institution—the 138-year-old R G Kar Medical College—did not have a rest room for on-call doctors. This is shockingly common—doctors across the nation have pointed out the lack of facilities at government institutions for them to rest. Second, the events following her death—her parents’ assertion that they were initially told she had died by suicide and the college principal not filing a complaint with the police—have only led to suspicions, even from the Calcutta High Court, of further foul play.