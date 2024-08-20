Take opportunity to correct systemic issues in Malayalam filmdom

“The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed stars do not twinkle, nor does the moon look beautiful. Do not trust what you see; even salt looks like sugar.” This is the memorable beginning to the Hema Committee’s recently-released report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The lines reveal the darker side of Mollywood - systemic sexual harassment, a casting couch culture and deep-rooted gender inequalities. The report points fingers at an all-powerful 'boys’ club' comprising directors, producers and actors who decide the fate of others in the industry.

The Hema Committee was formed in 2017 after the Women in Cinema Collective petitioned the Kerala government following an assault on a well-known actress. The panel was asked to study the issue of gender inequality in the industry and recommend measures for improvement. Though the committee had submitted its report four years ago, the state government did not make it public on the ground that Justice Hema had herself written to the government to hold it back to safeguard the privacy of several industry players.

Now that it’s out after many information requests and legal battles, it has stirred a hornet’s nest. That government’s delay in releasing a report citing many instances of sexual offence is inexcusable. Though it could not take legal action against anyone based on the report, as the allegations were not verified, the government should at least have investigated the charges. Equally condemnable is the guarded silence of powerful industry bodies such as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists and Film Employees Federation of Kerala.

Now that the report is out, the state government should not waste time in acting upon its recommendations including mandatory written contracts for all artists and technicians before starting a film project, internal complaint committees on all film sets, and establishing a tribunal with judicial powers to handle cases regarding sexual harassment, service conditions, breach of contract, and illegal ousting of individuals from projects.

The recommendations, which aim to ensure a more equitable environment for all, must be considered with due diligence. The ongoing churn following the report’s release is a golden opportunity to correct the systemic issues plaguing what is undoubtedly one of the most promising film industries in the country. We cannot let it go to waste.