Backwardness needs relook to make more inclusive policies

The Supreme Court’s recent order endorsing the need to sub-classify the Scheduled Castes and the growing clamour for a caste census have underlined the need for a re-evaluation of backwardness across India.

The demand for a nationwide caste census by enumerating it in the next census has been raised not only by the opposition parties but also by some parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance. The last caste census in India was conducted in 1931. In more recent decades, the Mandal Commission was set up to identify the socially and educationally backward classes outside the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The Union government subsequently conducted a Socio-Economic and Caste Census in 2011, but its data has not been made public. When Bihar conducted its own caste survey last year, it revealed alarming data on poverty and joblessness.

There is little doubt that over the decades the socio-economic landscape in the country has drastically changed. Civil society groups and caste-based political parties have for long been emphasising the need to refine affirmative action to ensure that the benefits reach every section of the target groups, namely SCs, STs and the Other Backward Classes.

The new socio-economic data that they want to be collected in the next census would allow a more granular approach to providing reservations in education and employment. Though some parties are opposed to enumerating caste through the national census, the need to uplift those who have been historically left behind should be a good enough reason for them to overcome their hesitancy on the issue. The promise of providing social justice cannot be fulfilled without a comprehensive enumeration of caste and finding out the level of backwardness among them.

The Supreme Court judgement has come in light of a decision by the Punjab government to sub-classify the Scheduled Castes to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach all sub-castes, especially the most marginalised within the group.

As more and more states and political parties align with the idea of a re-evaluation of backwardness, the Union government would do well to undertake a comprehensive enumeration to collect accurate data on such demographics. This will allow it to understand the current social stratification more comprehensively and help it make more inclusive policies.