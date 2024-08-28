Use Hema report to correct course, not Witch-hunt

The storm unleashed by the Hema Committee report is getting stronger by the day. Emboldened by the report’s release, several women are speaking up against sexual assault and harassment they have faced. The revelations by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra and Malayalam actor Revathy Sampath led to the resignation of two industry heavyweights—Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary T Siddique. All other AMMA office bearers, including superstar Mohanlal, have also resigned. Meanwhile, more voices within the industry are demanding a fair probe into all the allegations in the report, signifying its deeper impact on the filmdom’s collective psyche.

The report is a great starting point for course correction. Malayalam cinema can never be the same again—it can only be a more equal and decent workplace for both men and women. At the same time, the attempt by certain sections to paint the entire industry in darker shades is also not a useful approach. As actor Parvathy Thiruvothu rightly said, it is unfair to criticise the entire industry because of the report that is only trying to address the malaise. “We are good inside, which is why we are fixing it,” she said.

The industry has already embarked on a path of change. More predators in Mollywood will undoubtedly be exposed. At the same time, it should not be turned into a witch-hunt. Levelling baseless allegations against industry members and settling personal vendetta using the current climate that favours opening up must not be encouraged. Hundreds of people depend on the film industry for their livelihood. All these course corrections should only result in making it a better place to work, and not end up destroying it. If taken in the right spirit, the Hema Committee report certainly has the potential to achieve its purpose of improving workplace cultures. But that will be served only if everyone focuses on the real issues rather than sensationalising the subject. It must be turned into an opportunity to create a better work atmosphere for everyone in the industry. Other film industries, too, can take a leaf out of the report and try to fix their own set of problems. It can be a turning point for all concerned, provided the intentions are correct.