Munambam: Panel must not delay resolution

The Kerala government has set up a judicial commission to resolve the vexed land dispute in coastal Munambam in Ernakulam district where 600-odd families are fighting the Waqf board’s claims over properties they say belonged to them for generations. The terms of reference stipulate that the C N Ramachandran Nair Commission will identify the current nature, extent, and position of the land, inquire and report on how to protect the interests of the occupants within three months.

While the government has maintained residents with valid documents will not be evicted and the Waqf board has been directed not to issue further notices, the concern is the creation of the judicial commission will further delay a resolution. The practice of setting up judicial commissions to address contentious issues has become a norm in Kerala and most commissions have only served to delay solutions, dragging on for years with multiple extensions at taxpayers’ expense. Expectedly, residents have responded to this with apprehension and are continuing their nearly two-month-long protest, though they have expressed willingness to cooperate with the commission.

The dispute has a history dating back to 1902, when the king of Travancore leased 404 acres of land and 60 acres of water to Abdul Sattar Musa Haji Seth of the Kutchi Memons who had migrated to Kerala in the 19th century. In 1950, Seth’s successor gifted it to the management of Farook College in Kozhikode, and the word ‘Waqf’ was included in the document. The tussle between the residents and the college began in 1962, and in 1986, the E K Nayanar government intervened and a settlement was reached. Accordingly, residents purchased the land where their homes stood from the college, and title deeds were issued.

However, in 2019, the Waqf board laid its claim to the land. It all boils down to the rights of 600-odd families and the threat of their eviction from the land that belonged to their ancestors. The issue has already taken a communal tone with political parties and religious organisations jumping in. In the interest of those affected, and also to ensure social harmony, the issue must be resolved at the earliest. While a legal remedy could take years, a negotiated settlement is probably the best way out. The judicial commission should not become an excuse to drag the issue. The deadline must be adhered to and the government must keep its promise to the residents of Munambam.