Put the communal genie back in the 1991 Act bottle

A seemingly iron-clad parliamentary mechanism crafted in 1991 to avoid an Ayodhya rerun suffered a body blow following a judicial muddle at the highest level over two years ago. The then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s oral observation in 2022 weakened the armour of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that was put in place to preserve the character of religious institutions as on August 15, 1947. For, while hearing a dispute involving the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on May 20, 2022, he said ascertaining the religious character of a shrine was not barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Incidentally, it was Justice Chandrachud who authored the unanimous landmark verdict that settled the Ayodhya dispute and paved the way for a Ram Janmabhoomi temple at the contested Babri masjid site. The verdict said it will not be a precedent for future mobilisations against places of worship of other faiths, though the 1991 Act exempted the Ayodhya site from its ambit. The RSS later concurred, saying there was no need to search for a Shivling under every mosque. Yet, predatory attacks on the 1991 Act continued, not through mass mobilisation but via judicial forays. As Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, Justice Chandrachud’s expansive observation opened a Pandora’s box.

Consequences followed. Surveys have already been ordered on the historicity of religious structures at the Gyanvapi, Mathura, and Dhar and are in various stages of adjudication. The latest was by a civil judge at Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. He passed an ex-parte order for a survey at a Shahi Jama Masjid by an advocate commissioner following claims that it was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a Harihar temple at Chandausi. Riots erupted, which left at least four people dead. The apex court had to step in to pause the trial court hearing till the mosque side gets to approach the high court.

Mindless judicial activism, which in the present case smacks of majoritarianism, has already made Sambhal a communal cauldron. Another judicial misadventure, this time at the high court level, tore the social fabric in Manipur by ordering the extension of the Scheduled Tribe quota to the Meitei community a couple of years ago. It’s time the Supreme Court got its act together and put the communal genie back in the bottle by upholding the 1991 Act without ifs and buts.