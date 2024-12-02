Keep an eye on Aussie law barring youngsters from social media

A new law passed by the Australian parliament bans children under 16 from accessing social media platforms. This means when the legislation comes into effect in a year, no child below 16 will be allowed to have a social media account and the onus to prevent them will be on the tech companies. The Anthony Albanese government is steadfast that the legislation, one of the strictest in the world governing social media, will protect Australian youngsters from harm. Expectedly, its Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 has drawn widespread appreciation.

Among other things, unrestricted exposure to internet has fuelled online abuse, bullying, shaming and scamming with disastrous irreparable damage to mental and physical health of children. The lesser said about its impact on the erosion of critical thinking, creativity and social skills, the better. India, too, should keep an eye on the law’s implementation and effect. Data shared in the Lancet says every third Indian child is hooked on social media, and one in 10 is addicted. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights says a quarter of Indian 10-year-olds have Instagram accounts.