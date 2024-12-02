Keep an eye on Aussie law barring youngsters from social media

A new law passed by the Australian parliament bans children under 16 from accessing social media platforms. This means when the legislation comes into effect in a year, no child below 16 will be allowed to have a social media account and the onus to prevent them will be on the tech companies. The Anthony Albanese government is steadfast that the legislation, one of the strictest in the world governing social media, will protect Australian youngsters from harm. Expectedly, its Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 has drawn widespread appreciation.
Among other things, unrestricted exposure to internet has fuelled online abuse, bullying, shaming and scamming with disastrous irreparable damage to mental and physical health of children. The lesser said about its impact on the erosion of critical thinking, creativity and social skills, the better. India, too, should keep an eye on the law’s implementation and effect. Data shared in the Lancet says every third Indian child is hooked on social media, and one in 10 is addicted. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights says a quarter of Indian 10-year-olds have Instagram accounts.
The world-first law has its share of critics, too. A survey showed overwhelming support for the new law among Australians, but some apprehended that youngsters would find a way around the ban. When that happens, they would dither from seeking support in times of crisis. They will be forced to do without the benefits of support groups and connecting with communities on social media. With education systems and institutions excessively reliant of digital structures, the ban can prove counterproductive too.
But the major pushback will come from Big Tech. Elon Musk is not chuffed about the law, Meta thinks it was rushed, and others say the law may infringe on human rights. The Albanese government has just named a few platforms for now, but the list of ‘age-restricted platforms’, which excludes messaging apps, will expand. The law entrusts them with creating age-verification and compliance systems and failure can invite fines up to AUS$50 million. Age verification through biometrics or government IDs presents privacy concerns. Nobody would disagree social media has to be a safer space for youngsters and Big Tech must own the responsibility. Indian policy makers should take note. The urgency the Australian law flags is ours, too.