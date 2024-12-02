Sports need to adapt to rising heat stress

The warming planet endangers us all—but sportspersons can be more exposed to its effects. Climate change has been affecting sporting events across climatic zones. What has sent alarm bells ringing in the sporting fraternity is a recent paper on the heat stress expected on footballers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in three North American nations that straddle multiple climates and time zones. The study says that at 10 out of the 16 venues, footballers will be exposed to extreme heat stress because of the conditions expected in June-July, the period in which the world’s most popular sporting event will be played.

Out of the 10, three venues will experience high temperatures and adverse playing conditions. The study projects that the players will face “unacceptable thermal stress” at Arlington, Houston (both US) and Monterrey (Mexico). Though the three stadiums have retractable roofs with air-conditioning systems, adapting to the changes will be very challenging. One of the researchers even advised players not to drastically change the location and type of climate they stay in so that it helps them partially adapt to the conditions.