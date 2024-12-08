Dramatic departure of assad offers hope for a new dawn in Syria

In a tectonic shift in West Asia, Syria dramatically fell to rebel forces led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), with President Bashar al-Assad fleeing to an undisclosed destination. Assad’s capitulation was as sudden and stunning as the HTS blitzkrieg to capture the capital of Damascus in just 10 days. He had managed to hang on to power when the first revolt against his tyranny began in 2011 at the height of the Arab Spring, having no compunction in using weapons of mass destruction to contain the uprising. In the eventual civil war, more than five lakh people were killed, many of them civilians, and over 60 lakh others became refugees. The once prosperous country was reduced to rubble. It became a festering sore for parasites like Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State to draw sustenance from.

Israel taking out Hezbollah in Lebanon snapped Iranian supply lines of trained men and material that had kept Assad afloat. And a weakened Russia fighting its own war with Ukraine, stepped back, leaving Assad out in the cold. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov could do little else but feel “sorry for the Syrian people”. With US President-elect Donald Trump indicating a pragmatic hands-off approach, saying, “This is not our war,” the Pentagon is at present a bystander. Trump in 2018 had labelled the dictator an animal for using chemical weapons against the rebels. Assad’s departure ended a tumultuous five-decade-long rule by his family often with brute force.

While Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali offered help to install a transitional government amid popular rejoicing on the streets, whether or not the victorious Islamic outfit would be able to restore peace quickly remains to be seen. An offshoot of Al-Qaeda, the HTS later disowned its parent to become more politically acceptable. Yet, rebel commander Hassan Abdul-Ghani ran his Idlib base with an iron fist. Expecting him to be a benign ruler would be naive. The global community, however, ought to nudge Abdul-Ghani into adopting democracy over time while rebuilding the moth-eaten economy. Amid the fluid situation, India has already issued a travel advisory to its citizens to leave Syria. While Assad’s exit offers hope for a new dawn, a power vacuum in the interregnum could have unforeseen consequences. For, even a much more stable country like Bangladesh is yet to properly deal with the consequences of the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power.