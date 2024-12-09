It’s time for government to loosen fiscal belt, spur the economy

The voices that support growth over fiscal and monetary prudence are getting louder, especially after the second quarter GDP numbers highlighted the fatigue that has set in in the economy. The economy grew at a much slower pace of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, lower than most analysts had expected.

Analysts immediately pinned hope on the Reserve Bank of India, which was set to consider the policy rates. But the RBI continued to resist the temptation of a rate cut, citing the risk of persistent inflation. So, the next hope is the government, which will have to pitch in and do some heavy lifting. The next Union budget presents an opportunity to put out some bold measures—including a less aggressive fiscal consolidation roadmap and even tax sops, if needed, to send up a few positive flares.

Even as voices within the government suggest it is now getting jittery about the anaemic growth, they have so far blamed either the RBI or private sector companies for not stimulating growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have blamed high interest rates and the RBI’s reluctance to go for a cut in policy rates. Recently, the chief economic advisor to the Union finance ministry decried the fact that despite record profitability, salaries of workers have not increased in a similar proportion; he called for a balance between profitability and workers’ income in order to boost consumption.

However, the general perception is that the government has tightened the screws a bit too much on the middle class and needs to give some succour to help revive consumption, which has been lagging for far too long. Many economists feel the government now needs to go slow on fiscal consolidation and offer some leeway to the common man to boost consumer confidence.

The government has gone slow on heavy capital expenditure as well, which has also affected job creation, ultimately impacting consumption. The bigger fear now is the limited scope for the government capex to generate the multiplier effect it did a few years ago. The government will now have to be a little more innovative in order to brush off the fatigue afflicting the economy.