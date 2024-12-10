Odisha must provide clean water to all

Between 2017 and 2022, a staggering 48 lakh people in Odisha suffered from acute diarrhoea and typhoid. It means about a tenth of the state’s population faced the burden of diseases caused by contaminated water and poor hygiene. The auditor general’s recent report examining storm water drainage and sewage management across five municipal corporations looked at the public health crisis and came up with some shocking numbers. The figures provided by the health department showed at least 42.23 lakh people were affected by acute diarrhoea dysentery (ADD) while another 4.62 lakh reported typhoid during this five-year period. A sixth of the incidences were reported from five districts. The rather startling numbers fly in the face of lofty claims of safe water access in the state.

Truth be told, the blame must squarely go to the previous regime led by the Biju Janata Dal, which ruled the state for 24 years and yet failed to provide potable water to a large section of people. The health department should be also rapped because the outbreaks had been kept under wraps. Much of the burden of water-borne diseases comes from the tribal districts where access to safe water continues to be scarce. The last monsoon reported a number of ADD and cholera outbreaks, but everything was brushed under the carpet by the health department.

According to Jal Jeevan Mission, a scheme implemented in partnership with states, about 15.32 crore rural households across the country, accounting for 79 percent of the total, have tap water at home; the share in Odisha is 75 per cent. The problem lies with the execution as well as maintenance of the scheme, which is the state’s responsibility. Another critical issue crying for attention is the pollution caused by poor individual sewage systems in urban and rural areas, and the discharge of untreated municipal wastewater and industrial effluents into our rivers and water bodies. The audit also pointed at heavy and trace metals present in the vegetables grown with contaminated irrigation water. The state government must not dismiss the report. It should draw up an action plan for providing safe water access to every household and arresting the pollution of water bodies. The socio-economic cost that unsafe water extracts is too huge to be compensated. Safe water must be treated as an undeniable human right.