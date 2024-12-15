Prepare for a weaker, volatile rupee in 2025

The rupee has been under pressure ever since Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, triggering capital outflow from India. But the rupee’s troubles are not just external. The local currency has been hitting a new low, and the 85-a-dollar level is a hair’s breadth away, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is fast running out of steam to support the currency for long.

Trump’s economic policies are likely to stoke higher inflation resulting in higher bond yields in the US. This is also likely to delay more rate cuts by the US central bank.

The capital outflow from Indian and other emerging markets has also been caused by the expectation that Trump’s policies will benefit the US economy in the long run. Therefore, investors across the globe have been thronging to the country to pre-empt an equity and debt market bull run in future. The rupee is not getting much support internally too.

The domestic economy has been in a slow lane for over a quarter, and most analysts do not see any reversal in fortune in the current financial year. The over-stretched equity markets have also prodded foreign investors to look for markets where valuations are more in line with the economic realities.