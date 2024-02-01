Oppn hopes floated and shot in Patna

The exit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the INDIA bloc has exposed the deep divide between regional parties and the Congress. Nitish was the main architect of the opposition alliance. He travelled across the country to persuade regional parties to join hands and put up a one-on-one fight against the ruling NDA. He convinced AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC president Mamata Bannerjee to drop the idea of forming a third front with Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Nitish also tried, though unsuccessfully, to bring K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik into team INDIA.

The credit for the successful first meeting of the opposition parties at Patna last year goes entirely to the Bihar chief minister. He got the opposition bandwagon rolling by getting the disparate parties to agree to work together. So it was not unreasonable for him to expect to be officially named its leader. But instead of rewarding him for his efforts, the opposition parties gave Nitish a cold shoulder. He was kept waiting for months and ultimately Mallikarjun Kharge was named the chairman. The opposition parties had nothing to offer Nitish except giving him a chance to play a role in national politics. Once that chance was denied, he flipped.