Oppn hopes floated and shot in Patna

The exit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the INDIA bloc has exposed the deep divide between regional parties and the Congress. Nitish was the main architect of the opposition alliance. He travelled across the country to persuade regional parties to join hands and put up a one-on-one fight against the ruling NDA. He convinced AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC president Mamata Bannerjee to drop the idea of forming a third front with Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Nitish also tried, though unsuccessfully, to bring K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik into team INDIA.
The credit for the successful first meeting of the opposition parties at Patna last year goes entirely to the Bihar chief minister. He got the opposition bandwagon rolling by getting the disparate parties to agree to work together. So it was not unreasonable for him to expect to be officially named its leader. But instead of rewarding him for his efforts, the opposition parties gave Nitish a cold shoulder. He was kept waiting for months and ultimately Mallikarjun Kharge was named the chairman. The opposition parties had nothing to offer Nitish except giving him a chance to play a role in national politics. Once that chance was denied, he flipped.
With Nitish’s exit, the differences among the opposition parties have resurfaced. Akhilesh, Mamata and Kejriwal are playing hardball with the Congress. The three parties—having presence in nearly 150 Lok Sabha seats across the six states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat—have refused to accommodate the Congress party’s demand for seats. While Kejriwal has said no to an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Mamata and Akhilesh have offered what the Congress leaders have termed as unacceptable crumbs. The seat-sharing talks in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are on the verge of a collapse with INDIA partners in these states threatening to go it alone. This is where a universally-acceptable Nitish could have played a role as a deal maker.
The hope that the opposition parties may be able to mount a united challenge to the formidable NDA floated from Patna with Nitish at the helm; but it appears to have crashed with the change of government in Patna.