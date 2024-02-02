Death sentence for Kerala political murder sets firm precedent

The award of death sentence to 15 PFI-SDPI activists by a court in Mavelikkara for the murder of a BJP leader in 2021 is not only rare, but exemplary too. The 45-year-old BJP man, Ranjith Sreenivas, was hacked to death in front of his mother, wife and daughter at his home. It is the first time that such a large group has been sentenced to death in a single case in Kerala. In her judgement, Judge Sreedevi V G said the murder was committed “most cruelly, heinously and dastardly with precise planning”. She observed that the accused “are hardcore criminals and there is no chance for reformation because they are very deeply interested in the affairs of the said organisation”.
It was one of those tit-for-tat murders which have become a part of Kerala’s violent political culture. Ranjith was killed a day after the murder of SDPI leader K S Shan, allegedly by RSS activists; this, in turn, followed the killing of RSS worker Nandu Krishna by SDPI men a few months earlier. Though comprehensive data on political murders is not available, according to a report citing police records, 172 people were killed for political reasons in Kerala between 2000 and 2017. State records show that between May 2016, when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government took over, and April 2022, as many as 53 political murders took place. Among the victims, 21 belonged to the BJP/RSS, 15 to the CPM, and 17 to other parties including Congress, Muslim League and SDPI.
Hence the Mavelikkara court’s sentence, though harsh, should be seen as a precedent for how the perpetrators of pre-planned, diabolic political murders should be dealt with. The only sore point is that the trial for the murder of SDPI’s Shan is yet to begin. While the Ranjith case verdict has set off a debate, posts threatening the judge have appeared on social media and four people have been arrested for it, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the case. Political murders are among the most heinous and there must be an end to this vicious cycle. The sheer senselessness apart, the idea that those subscribing to a different ideology do not deserve to live is abominable and has no place in a civilised society. The verdict is a sound and clear message that it will not be easy to get away with such murders.