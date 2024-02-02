Death sentence for Kerala political murder sets firm precedent

The award of death sentence to 15 PFI-SDPI activists by a court in Mavelikkara for the murder of a BJP leader in 2021 is not only rare, but exemplary too. The 45-year-old BJP man, Ranjith Sreenivas, was hacked to death in front of his mother, wife and daughter at his home. It is the first time that such a large group has been sentenced to death in a single case in Kerala. In her judgement, Judge Sreedevi V G said the murder was committed “most cruelly, heinously and dastardly with precise planning”. She observed that the accused “are hardcore criminals and there is no chance for reformation because they are very deeply interested in the affairs of the said organisation”.

It was one of those tit-for-tat murders which have become a part of Kerala’s violent political culture. Ranjith was killed a day after the murder of SDPI leader K S Shan, allegedly by RSS activists; this, in turn, followed the killing of RSS worker Nandu Krishna by SDPI men a few months earlier. Though comprehensive data on political murders is not available, according to a report citing police records, 172 people were killed for political reasons in Kerala between 2000 and 2017. State records show that between May 2016, when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government took over, and April 2022, as many as 53 political murders took place. Among the victims, 21 belonged to the BJP/RSS, 15 to the CPM, and 17 to other parties including Congress, Muslim League and SDPI.