Karnataka needs to plug revenue leaks

As Karnataka looks forward to Budget 2024-25—Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's record 15th budget—it can expect the guarantee schemes to go into their second year. The guarantees cost the exchequer about Rs 60,000 crore a year and benefit approximately 1.30 crore families—at an average payout of Rs 4,000 a month. Fulfilling the promise is no mean task and the government has been mopping up resources from all sectors.

It increased the excise and stamp duties and is looking at new avenues to fuel its schemes. Property tax from Bengaluru citizens is a big source and the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to ensure that all defaulters pay up, along with arrears and interest. Having a tax collection target of Rs 4,412 crore for 2023-24, an increase of around 50 percent over last year, BBMP began its collection drive last year.

It has issued notices for 46,318 properties since November 2023, sealed over 10,603 shops and commercial establishments in the past six months, frozen bank accounts and is now impounding defaulters’ vehicles.

The drive has run into controversy, with citizens rushing to the high court to protest against the tax demand notices and stop drastic measures, complaining that the tax tabulations are 'unscientific' and high. The court has provided temporary relief, ordering BBMP to de-seal properties and conduct a fresh inspection.