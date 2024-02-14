Profile India’s disease predisposition for effective healthcare

The Defence Research and Development Organisation will be signing a memorandum with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to prepare a unique weather-susceptibility database. Such a database would be essential for designing equipment for the armed forces for deployment in varying weather conditions. While this exercise is defence-specific, a larger, more challenging one to map a disease predisposition profile of the entire Indian population is an urgent need.
Such profiling would go a long way in improving healthcare delivery through evolved protocols for a more effective disease management. Disease predisposition mapping would help in understanding which sections of the population, in which regions, are more prone to what diseases. As a part of the exercise, genetic studies would also reveal their likely predisposition to cardiovascular diseases, cancers and diabetes.
This would allow for better planning to assign and distribute the health apparatus for quicker treatment protocols. Complemented by the telemedicine network—which developed after the Indian Space Research Organisation deployed the first nationwide satellite-based service in 2001 to take digital healthcare to all corners of the country—one can assess the future improvement in healthcare services.
While disease-specific mapping among sections of the population has been done over the years, a countrywide exercise to understand the degree of predisposition to communicable and non-communicable diseases has not been done.
Non-communicable diseases have emerged as the leading cause of death in India. At least 60 percent of all deaths in the country are caused by non-communicable diseases; among them, 80 percent are caused by just four—cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic pulmonary disease and diabetes.
A pre-Covid survey found that inactive lifestyles and questionable diet trends had rendered up to 61 percent of Indian women and about 47 percent of Indian men unhealthy. A range of diseases—both communicable and non-communicable—can be brought under the scanner if people’s predisposition in various regions is profiled by taking into consideration their genetics, immunity, lifestyle, diet, water quality and exposure to air pollution.
Healthcare of the people is as crucial as—if not more—the defence of the land. The government's vision for a Viksit Bharat cannot be complete without it. A thorough disease predisposition scan would be the first step towards it.