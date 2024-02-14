Profile India’s disease predisposition for effective healthcare

The Defence Research and Development Organisation will be signing a memorandum with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to prepare a unique weather-susceptibility database. Such a database would be essential for designing equipment for the armed forces for deployment in varying weather conditions. While this exercise is defence-specific, a larger, more challenging one to map a disease predisposition profile of the entire Indian population is an urgent need.

Such profiling would go a long way in improving healthcare delivery through evolved protocols for a more effective disease management. Disease predisposition mapping would help in understanding which sections of the population, in which regions, are more prone to what diseases. As a part of the exercise, genetic studies would also reveal their likely predisposition to cardiovascular diseases, cancers and diabetes.

This would allow for better planning to assign and distribute the health apparatus for quicker treatment protocols. Complemented by the telemedicine network—which developed after the Indian Space Research Organisation deployed the first nationwide satellite-based service in 2001 to take digital healthcare to all corners of the country—one can assess the future improvement in healthcare services.

While disease-specific mapping among sections of the population has been done over the years, a countrywide exercise to understand the degree of predisposition to communicable and non-communicable diseases has not been done.