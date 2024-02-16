Election Commission must address opposition concerns, ensure sanctity of electoral process

A day after the Supreme Court struck down the funding of political parties through electoral bonds as unconstitutional, the nation’s largest opposition party claimed the income tax department had frozen its bank accounts.

The development was brought to light by Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, who said the IT department’s decision will prevent the party from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as it has no access to funds to pay salaries or to finance the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other political activities.

Though the Congress got relief from the IT Appellate Tribunal, which has allowed the party to operate its accounts until the final decision in the case, the severity of the department’s order has raised the opposition’s hackles. The IT department’s decision tilts the electoral playing field, an issue the Supreme Court tried to tackle while scrapping electoral bonds.