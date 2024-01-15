End Israel retribution to arrest spread of West Asian conflict

Hours before the strikes, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called up foreign minister S Jaishankar to keep him in the loop. Jaishankar said he appreciated Blinken’s insights on the situation in West Asia—code for the eventual pounding of Houthi targets. A suspected Houthi drone strike on an India-bound oil shipment off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea drew the country into the conflict vortex. The Indian Navy is the pre-eminent naval power in the region. It has already started policing critical Arabian Sea lanes, including the Somalia-Yemen chokepoint in the Red Sea. Many merchant ships across the world have Indians as part of their crew, so the country cannot take its eyes off the situation. Rerouting cargo away from the Red Sea is bleeding global economics and adding to inflation.

While vigilante attacks on shipping lanes cannot be condoned, they draw sustenance from the conflict that has already killed thousands of Palestinians and displaced the entire Gaza populace. Getting to end the disproportionate retaliation against Hamas could be a good starting point for restoring peace