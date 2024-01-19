Kerala must tighten belt to rein in deficit

A rare sight will unfold at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 8. On that day, the entire Kerala cabinet, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all MLAs and MPs of the LDF are expected to stage a protest at the iconic venue against the “neglect” of the state by the Union government. How the Centre has been deliberately crippling Kerala’s economy was the main theme of the LDF government’s recent cabinet-on-wheels programme. The CPM has accused the BJP of being resentful towards Kerala’s welfare achievements. The state has even approached the Supreme Court alleging interference by the Centre in its power to borrow and regulate own finances. It claimed to have suffered an expenditure loss of over Rs 1 lakh crore since 2016 due to the Centre’s actions.

There is certainly merit in what the state government is saying. However, it would be inappropriate to say Kerala is being singled out for mistreatment. It is a victim, like all other states, due to the restructuring of tax devolution following the transition to the GST regime. The Centre’s distribution of a smaller share of tax collections than recommended by the Finance Commission has exacerbated the issue. Adding to the complexity is the imposition of constraints on states by restricting their market borrowings.