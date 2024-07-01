Odisha govt needs to pick up pace in work

In office for close to three weeks, the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha appears to be in no particular hurry. It has set itself a 100-day mission, but the pace at which it has gone about it would require booster packs to reach the target. The saffron party’s first administration in the state began with a flourish. Of the four agendas ratified at the first cabinet meeting, the reopening of the four gates of the Shree Jagannath temple was fulfilled within hours.

It was followed by the announcement to provide a support price of Rs 3,100 to paddy growers from the kharif season, although the decision would require financial reworking given the massive provisioning it warrants. All eyes would also be on the rollout of the much-hyped Subhadra Yojana, a scheme under which eligible women would get vouchers of Rs 50,000 to be encashed within two years. Planned to be unveiled on September 17, this scheme could measure the Majhi government’s administrative dexterity. The party’s manoeuvring would also be tested in designing the scheme’s beneficiary eligibility.