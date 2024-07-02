Karnataka Cong needs to unite before bypolls

With the Lok Sabha elections concluded, the Karnataka Congress has done away with all pretence of unity. Having managed to win just nine seats out of 28, the party unit was expected to introspect and come up with strategies for the upcoming byelections to three MLA seats and one MLC post. Instead, it appears to be split down the middle, with leaders and religious seers shadow-boxing on the leadership issue. While one faction is demanding that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar be made chief minister, the other wants four or more deputy chief ministers. Second-rung leaders from both camps are spearheading the campaigns.

Now, abbots have waded into the issue: Chandrashekhar Swami of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt appealed to CM Siddaramaiah to make way for Shivakumar, while Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya has sought that the top post be given to a minister from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. The Ahinda (backwards and minorities) section has warned of severe consequences if Siddaramaiah is forced to step down as CM. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are known for good administration and enjoy broad support among the people.