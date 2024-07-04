More funds, action needed to meet SDGs

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report 2024 released by the UN shows that India has made impressive progress in areas such as poverty reduction, infrastructure development and transition to green energy. The country, however, faces major challenges on other counts such as building accountable institutions, peaceful and inclusive society, and providing justice for all. Health, building sustainable cities, gender and income inequalities are other areas of concern, according to the report.

The SDG report is the only official UN evaluation of the progress made by member countries on the 2030 agenda for sustainable growth. There are six years remaining to achieve the targets adopted by 191 countries in 2015. In order to meet the deadline, India needs to substantially increase its spending on health and education. Enrolment rates have increased, but the quality of education and employability of students remain a challenge.

Women’s participation in the job market, and access to healthcare, especially among marginalised communities, remain low and need to be addressed. India’s large population and multiple challenges need a collaborative effort by building a partnership with the private sector and non-government organisations. Time was lost due to the pandemic.