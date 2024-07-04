TDP should heed poll verdict against Vendetta politics

Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was holding meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed his government not to proceed with the demolition of opposition YSR Congress’s offices “unless overwhelming public interest is involved” and if the alleged deviations in their construction are “minor in nature and curable”. It can be termed a setback for the government that was seeking to bulldoze the opposition’s offices in several districts. The actions were clearly contradictory to Naidu’s declaration following his massive mandate that there was no question of vendetta politics.

Unfortunately, using law enforcement agencies has become a favourite option of those in power. It’s true that the TDP and its chief Naidu, too, had to bear the brunt of the previous YSRC government’s fury—several of its leaders including Naidu himself were jailed or hounded on different cases. The party’s office was attacked. Then former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party was reduced to just 11 seats in the 175-member assembly. This in itself shows that the people have rejected vendetta politics. However, soon after assuming the mantle, we saw TDP cadre and a few leaders baying for YSRC’s blood.