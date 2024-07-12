India needs to create more productive, non-farm jobs

India’s unemployment data is back in the news again. While official data shows that the country has been generating jobs and creating opportunities, private estimates indicate otherwise. First up, a Citigroup report stressed that even with a 7 percent GDP growth rate, India can generate only about 80-90 lakh jobs a year at best, as against the needed 1.1-1.2 crore. To which, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a rebuttal stating that India generated over 8 crore jobs between 2017-18 and 2021-22. In other words, an average of over 2 crore jobs were created each year, notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic.

The RBI, too, released fresh data that estimated 4.67 crore newer jobs added in 2023-24, while the growth rate doubled to 6 percent in 2023-24 from 3.2 percent a year ago.

In the five years between 2017-18 and 2022-23, the official data shows the labour force participation rate increased from 49.8 percent to 57.9 percent, while the unemployment rate among those 15 years and above fell from 6 percent to 3.2 percent. Helpfully, the number of women joining the labour market is rising and so is the self-employed category. What is upsetting, though, is the declining labour productivity, or the value added per worker.

RBI data confirms that labour productivity stood at the lowest rung in agriculture, construction and trade—segments known for mass job creation. Separately, a recent survey of the unincorporated sector, too, points out that a sizeable section of the labour force continues to be engaged in the less productive informal sector.

In 2022-23, the number of informal sector firms stood at 6.5 crore, and roughly 11 crore workers were engaged in these units. However, the value added per worker stood at a fraction of that in the formal sector. The data also shows that informal sector employment rose from 97.9 million in 2021-22 to 109.6 million in 2022-23, but remains below the pre-pandemic level of 111.3 million in 2015-16. The opposition is hammering home the point that India is facing the highest rate of joblessness in 45 years, a claim they have been maintaining for the past five years; the government has been dismissing such claims. But what is undeniable is the need to create more productive, non-farm employment. The forthcoming Union Budget will be a good place to start.