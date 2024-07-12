Parents, schools must be alert on drink-driving

Children are not safe on the streets of Bengaluru—even when they are being ferried in school vans and buses. The city’s traffic police conducted a surprise morning check of 3,016 school vehicles earlier this week and found 23 drivers under the influence of alcohol. This negligence has dismayed parents and led to a public outrage over the casual attitude of the school managements and transport firms. It heightens the risk of schoolchildren being involved in accidents.

Bengaluru city reports an average of eight accidents a day—281 accidents claimed 291 lives from January to May 2024, while 841 non-fatal accidents left over 1,100 injured. It’s also not the first time drink-driving checks were done on school-bus drivers. The authorities have charged the failing drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and seized their licences. School managements could be booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for endangering schoolchildren; it prescribes imprisonment of three years and a fine.

Drink-driving is explicitly forbidden under Section 185 of the MVA—drivers whose blood alcohol concentration exceeds the prescribed limit of 0.03 percent can be fined `10,000 or imprisoned for up to 6 months, or both. When a Maharashtra politician’s son, Mihir Shah, recently knocked down a scooter with his BMW in Mumbai, dragged a woman for 1.5 km and then reversed over her, he was reportedly drunk.

So too was the teenager who mowed down two techies with his Porsche in Pune. We can definitely do without such reckless drivers, especially when the passengers are children. School managements must take responsibility for providing safe transport and ensure that drivers undergo breathalyser tests, especially when they charge exorbitant fees for the transport.

It is not uncommon to see school kids packed like sardines in a van, hanging out of autorickshaws, or even riding bus footboards. There have been occasions when small children have been run over by school vans, or even sexually abused by van workers. A series of child rapes on Bengaluru’s school campuses in 2014 had led to guidelines being drawn up, recommending the installation of close-circuit cameras on campus, GPS on schoolbuses and verification of staffers. In such a vulnerable scenario, it is also up to parents to be alert and engage with school managements and traffic authorities for their children’s safety.