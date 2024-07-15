Catalogue Puri temple treasures with care, focus on conservation

By reopening the Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar on Sunday, the Odisha government has ended a 46-year-old quest to catalogue the treasures of the 12th-century shrine. An 11-member expert committee broke open three locks of the treasury’s inner chamber, whose contents were last inspected and audited in 1978. The BJP state government made elaborate arrangements as it fast-tracked the process—devising protocols for reopening in consonance with temple laws and tending to the logistical priorities. The exercise was followed with great curiosity from across India.

It is no small feat, considering the big narrative built around the issue for the last six years—since a reopening was unsuccessfully attempted in 2018. In the recent general elections, the BJP reaped rich electoral dividends by making the Ratna Bhandar reopening a major poll plank against the Biju Janata Dal.

What makes the achievement even more momentous is that five chief ministers—under Congress, Janata Dal, NDA and BJD regimes spanning over four decades—had remained reluctant to open the treasury of one of India’s most revered places of worship for audit. By making it happen, the four-week-old Mohan Majhi-led government has broken through a long-held political and administrative resistance to the idea.