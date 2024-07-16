Uttar Pradesh policy to bring hybrids, EVs on par should be emulated

The Uttar Pradesh government’s recent waiver of registration fees for hybrid passenger vehicles is a welcome move and should be replicated by other states. The Centre, too, should consider reworking its goods and services tax structure to bring hybrids closer in line to electric vehicles (EVs), which are charged a 5 percent tax as compared to 43 per cent for hybrids. UP’s registration fee waiver is expected to reduce hybrid car prices by Rs 1.5-3.5 lakh, depending on the model. This should boost sales of these environment-friendly vehicles. Hybrid cars have an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors powered by batteries. The changeover from one to the other is seamless and depends on the driving conditions.

The new UP policy will benefit Toyota Kirloskar and Maruti Suzuki, who have hitched their future on hybrid cars rather than pursuing a pure EV strategy. The UP government, meanwhile, has made it clear that all hybrid models will not benefit; only those that reach the green benchmark certified under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles or FAME II programme will. It is well known that electric cars are not the only option to cut carbon emissions and reduce oil imports. Multiple technologies must be pressed into service for cleaner transportation.