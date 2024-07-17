Arrest landslides with scientific methods to build infrastructure

A massive landslide on Tuesday morning near Ankola in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district has buried at least 12 people, of which six are confirmed dead. The slide deposited a heavy gasoline tanker and its crew into the adjoining Gangavalli River and swallowed a part of NH-66, a coastal thoroughfare used for industry and tourism. This was only the latest such event in a series across the country.

Earlier this month, the Char Dham pilgrimage was stopped when incessant rainfall triggered large landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Not long before, access to seven Arunachal districts was cut off by landslides and rockfalls.

The tragedies are a wake-up call for road engineers across India. They are known to compromise on conducting appropriate tests before taking up road projects in hilly areas. Experts have cautioned against engineers conducting only soil tests, but not soil chemistry studies, before such projects. This leaves them blind to the impact of the angles at which hills are cut into to make way for, expand or maintain roads.

Soil in hilly regions contains large subsurface rocks that tend to put pressure on lower-layered soil; during heavy rains, when water presses the rocks outwards on the slopes, landslides occur. The more vertical the cuts, the higher the chance of slides. It’s more so when deforestation loosens the soil, providing a ready recipe for disasters.