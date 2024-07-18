Disease outbreaks test Kerala govt competence

A surge in infectious diseases has plunged Kerala into a health crisis—its worst since the end of the Covid pandemic. While a brain-eating amoeba has killed three children, the rare West Nile virus has claimed four lives and the relatively common H1N1 infection has caused 18 fatalities—all in recent months. Besides, cholera has made a comeback with 21 people taking ill in Thiruvananthapuram; one death has been attributed to the disease. Government data shows as many as 150 people have died due to multiple disease outbreaks in the first half of 2024, but the numbers are possibly higher as many cases are likely to have gone unreported. And, as usually happens during monsoon, there has been a significant rise in dengue and leptospirosis cases since June.

While dengue and leptospirosis cases are reported throughout the year, infections by Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba found in warm freshwater bodies that causes the largely untreatable and almost-fatal amoebic meningoencephalitis, and the resurgence of cholera are matters of serious concern and have caused panic.

There have also been more than 3,000 cases of Hepatitis A and 25 deaths due to the disease this year. The sudden surge in infections and deaths evidently points to lapses in disease surveillance and prevention protocol. The state’s health authorities must get their act together to effectively deal with the crisis and prevent the situation from worsening.

According to experts, the quality of drinking water has been compromised, resulting in multiple outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases. Besides violation of hygiene rules and poor containment strategies, they believe environmental degradation, too, has a role in the occurrence of these diseases and there is a need for an investigation to identify their sources. It’s evident there was a relaxation of guard once the threat of Coronavirus faded. So Kerala’s well-regarded healthcare system is being tested again.

The government must ensure safe drinking water and adherence to hygiene and food safety rules. It must pay special attention to eradicating mosquitoes, enhancing disease surveillance and creating awareness. While timely detection and treatment can help reduce fatalities, the focus must be on surveillance, prevention and containment. West Nile fever, a major emerging viral threat, can be contained only by eradicating mosquitoes. The incidence of rare and untreatable infections calls for urgent and effective intervention by the health authorities.