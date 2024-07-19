Tamil Nadu must balance public safety with civil liberty

The state of law and order in Tamil Nadu has been a bone of contention between the DMK government and the opposition since 2021. However, recent events have brought matters to a head. First, in the aftermath of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which 66 people lost their lives, it became evident that police had failed to sufficiently crack down on the menace since a similar incident in the same region had claimed over 20 lives the previous year.

Worse, it emerged that it was an open secret that the illicit brew was being sold just metres from a police station. Next came the horrific murder, in public, of BSP state president K Armstrong in Chennai—again, just metres from the local police station. That the leader of a national political party could be so unsafe in his own neighbourhood caused a furore, with even DMK’s allies Congress and VCK raising concerns.

Armstrong was an Ambedkarite leader fondly remembered for having supported the educational aspirations of many Dalit youngsters. While the police acted quickly in zeroing in on suspects after the murder, questions were raised on the failure of police intelligence that could have prevented it. Heads have rolled in the force since the events, with the police commissioner of Chennai becoming one of those shifted out.