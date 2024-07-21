Kerala tragedy that could have been avoided

A 47-year-old sanitation worker, Joy, tragically lost his life in Kerala’s capital city as he got stuck in a filth-filled canal while trying to clean it up. He was part of a group of casual sanitation workers deployed by a private agency, roped in by the Railways to clean the stretch that flows under the station. Though teams of NDRF, fire and rescue, and police conducted a massive search in the 140-metre tunnel and adjoining areas for two days, they could not make any headway due to the huge pile of garbage accumulated. The body was finally recovered on July 15, 46 hours after he went on Saturday.

While rescue workers struggled to find the missing person, the state witnessed a dirty blame game between the city corporation and Railway authorities. Instead of focusing on the rescue mission, Trivandrum Corporation and Railway officials chose to fight over whose responsibility it was to clean the canal. Experts, however, feel the state government cannot pass the buck as it could have invoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) if the Railways was neglecting its waste management responsibilities. The Kerala High Court, meanwhile, expressed shock at the death and asked the corporation to ensure plastic waste is not dumped in water bodies and told the railways that removal of waste clogged in tunnels and canal stretches within their jurisdiction is their responsibility.

The incident has brought into focus the dangers faced by sanitation workers and the need for better safety measures. The authorities still have no answers as to why the workers were deployed without basic safety measures during heavy rains. While the local bodies department washed its hands, saying Joy was part of a team hired by the Railways, the latter said ensuring workers’ safety is the private contractor’s responsibility. The lackadaisical approach shows authorities don’t care about the safety of workers who play a major role in maintaining public health. Sanitation workers are forced to do their job in hazardous environments without proper equipment. Their health, safety and dignity is as important as anybody else’s.

Joy’s death could have been avoided if everybody did what they were supposed to do. From the citizens who throw plastic waste into the canal to the city corporation that allowed garbage to get piled up and the Railways that ignored its responsibility to clean up the tunnels in their property, everybody is responsible for this death. Such a tragedy should not happen ever again, and it is the responsibility of all concerned to see to it.