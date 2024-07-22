New cricket era with Gambhir at the helm

Both of them said on Monday that they wanted a captain who could be on the field without injury concerns; they also made it clear it was a decision based on feedback from the players. What this means for Pandya, who will feature in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, only time will tell. Gambhir and Agarkar also made it clear who they are looking at as a potential all-format successor to Rohit—Shubman Gill. The Punjab batter captained India in Zimbabwe and has been named vice-captain for the entire Sri Lanka tour. That he has already cemented his place in the ODI and Test sides only adds to the argument. Gill has the ability to up his game in the shortest format too.

The Sri Lanka series would be a fresh start for a new-look team. No one knows yet how Gambhir will handle coaching. He has brought in coaches he has worked with earlier—there are a lot of expectations riding on his team. One bright thing is that he has another ICC event in February. When the fight for the Champions Trophy comes around, Gambhir will have a chance to etch his name in gold in the history of Indian cricket.