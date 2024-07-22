Survey’s advice on all-sector approach and jobs spot on

The Economic Survey 2024, like its previous editions, may convey more over time than it does in the moment. At first blush, it seems to have prudence and conservatism written all over as it pegs GDP growth for 2024-25 at a modest 6.5-7 percent.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anatha Nageswaran even suggested that we do not need big-ticket reforms, but must fix the nuts and bolts to keep the economy humming. His six-pronged growth strategy is to shift away from structural reforms of the last decade that focused on supply-side interventions. Instead, he urged the government to target next-gen reforms that are bottom-up, encouraging private investments that will create jobs and increase incomes.

Over the past 30 years, India’s nominal GDP grew 35 times in rupee terms, while it saw a 12-fold rise in output from $300 billion in 1993 to $3.6 trillion in 2024.

According to Nageswaran, the country’s medium-term growth rate is pegged at above 7 percent. But first, he suggested an all-hands-on-the-table approach focusing on all sectors including agriculture, industry and services, rather than cherry-picking manufacturing or services.