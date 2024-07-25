Several states feel neglected by budget

The demand for central funds for the Chennai Metro, denied for the past three years, is likely to intensify. The chief ministers of at least four states have announced they will boycott Saturday’s NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by the prime minister. Taking a step farther, M K Stalin warned Narendra Modi of “political isolation” if he continued to govern based on political likes and dislikes. Tamil leaders have noted that verses from the Kural, which the finance minister used to pepper her speeches with, were conspicuously missing from this year’s presentation.

This budget has acknowledged for the first time in over a decade that India is facing an employment crisis—it has proposed three incentive schemes with the clear aim of generating jobs across states. In February, the Tamil Nadu government announced in its budget a payroll subsidy for the first three years for jobs with a salary above Rs 1 lakh a month at the new global capability centres in the state. In addition, it announced a payroll subsidy for women, differently-abled and transgender employees for two years at new industrial units employing more than 500 individuals from the state. The focus on job creation is indeed a welcome one, whether from a state or the central government. But the Centre needs to look at a more equitable distribution of resources if it wants to alleviate the feeling of abandonment that several states are labouring under.