Shooters give India hope for best haul at Olympics

With more than half the events to go, this is the kind of performance the shooters needed. In such a precision sport—where a decimal point could be the difference between a podium place or watching on from the sidelines—every little bit helps. And that includes watching your colleagues, friends and compatriots find success in the shooting range. This sort of start is a far cry from what transpired at the previous two Games, when shooters were not even close to making it to the finals.

From a wider point of view, it’s important for India to do well in shooting if the nation wants to get into double-digits on the medals tally. It’s the one multiple-medal sport where they have world-class talent across categories. Considering that the National Rifle Association of India also came in for significant criticism after the last two Games, some credit must go to them as they have seemingly corrected course, at least for these Games. With other contenders yet to shoot, including Sift Kaur Samra, shooting may again be in the news for the right reasons. The tone is set and it’s up to the others to follow. Indian athletes have had a great start in their quest to return with the best ever Olympic medal haul.