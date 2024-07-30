Rules needed to ensure paying guests’ safety
Last week, a chilling murder sent shockwaves through Bengaluru. An armed young man walked into a paying guest accommodation in upmarket Koramangala, pulled a woman out of her room and stabbed her to death. No one came forward to help the woman or stop the man, who simply ran out. Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old from Bihar, paid the price for trying to protect a friend from her abusive boyfriend, Abhishek Ghosi, who was eventually nabbed from his hometown in Madhya Pradesh. Kriti is one of the lakhs of young women who migrate to Bengaluru for work and live in PG facilities that are notorious for their lack of safety and regulation. Theft is common, and vagrants are known to enter and sometimes molest women.
The murder has turned the spotlight on the over 5,000 PG facilities that have mushroomed across Bengaluru and accommodate around 4.5 lakh employees. A typical PG setup has rows of cramped rooms, shared toilets, basic food, and little or no security by way of a guard to screen visitors, or a biometric entry system. For the landlord, it is a good business with few restrictions.
While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru police have laid down guidelines to regulate PG setups, the Bengaluru PG Owners’ Association claims that around 60 percent of them are running illegally. Registration of inmates and their family members, with identity cards and photographs, is mandatory; the police have set up a portal to record the details. Guidelines are in place to regulate access, including a visitors’ log and preventing entry of unauthorised people, but these are followed more in the breach.
The outcry has prompted the authorities to take a relook at this largely laissez faire sector. A defensive Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed that nearly 7,000 cameras have been installed in public places and women cops are patrolling city streets. The police commissioner is reviewing security at PG facilities, especially those occupied by women. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has admitted that many PG setups are overfull, resulting in hygiene and security issues, and it is tough to monitor each one. If Bengaluru is to retain its image of a fairly safe city for working women, it is up to civic authorities to evolve a stringent system of security and introduce checks while issuing trade licences, to ensure that PG accommodations are professionally run.