Rules needed to ensure paying guests’ safety

Last week, a chilling murder sent shockwaves through Bengaluru. An armed young man walked into a paying guest accommodation in upmarket Koramangala, pulled a woman out of her room and stabbed her to death. No one came forward to help the woman or stop the man, who simply ran out. Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old from Bihar, paid the price for trying to protect a friend from her abusive boyfriend, Abhishek Ghosi, who was eventually nabbed from his hometown in Madhya Pradesh. Kriti is one of the lakhs of young women who migrate to Bengaluru for work and live in PG facilities that are notorious for their lack of safety and regulation. Theft is common, and vagrants are known to enter and sometimes molest women.

The murder has turned the spotlight on the over 5,000 PG facilities that have mushroomed across Bengaluru and accommodate around 4.5 lakh employees. A typical PG setup has rows of cramped rooms, shared toilets, basic food, and little or no security by way of a guard to screen visitors, or a biometric entry system. For the landlord, it is a good business with few restrictions.