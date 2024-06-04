Stunning mandate puts question mark on Modi 3.0’s stability

A stunning mandate delivered by the silent voter tore off the mask of invincibility around the BJP, reducing it to the single largest party in the Lok Sabha but short of majority. That the opposition’s combined vote share was better than the ruling party’s was always known. But their ability to unite was suspect, which is why the BJP managed some stellar victories at earlier hustings. In hindsight, the arrogance of the ruling side that sent the hounds of central law enforcement agencies after opposition leaders became a cementing force for the INDIA bloc.

Their coalescence was most pronounced in Uttar Pradesh, where they transferred votes seamlessly to their allies, making the Samajwadi Party the single largest party in the state. While the SP became the game-changer, the Congress too gained seats in UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probable BJP prime ministerial candidate in the future, lost face. But it was Brand Modi that suffered a body blow, as he made the elections presidential and set a 370-seat target for his party and 400-plus for the ruling NDA. The law of diminishing returns caught up with him and pushed his party off its high pedestal.

After a decade of underwhelming performances, the Congress redeemed itself, picking up seats in Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. It swept Kerala and Punjab, but was drowned in Delhi despite the alliance with the ruling AAP there. Rahul Gandhi won handsomely from Wayanad and Rae Bareli. His nominee in Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, became a giant killer, trouncing the BJP’s feisty Smriti Irani. The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal contributed to the INDIA bloc’s kitty, as did the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. In the process, Mamata Banerjee’s sharpest opponent and Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP’s poster boy in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, got a pasting.