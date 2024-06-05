Kerala Left must read writing on the wall

The top election story from Kerala is the BJP breaking its jinx in the state and winning its first ever Lok Sabha seat from Thrissur. Though there is an argument that the credit for the victory goes solely to Suresh Gopi, the reality is that the verdict is the result of a collective effort by both the party and the candidate. That the BJP could increase its vote share to 16.68 percent could be an indication of the things to come; the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency includes 11 assembly areas.

The rout of the LDF is an equally important story. That the ruling coalition won a single seat and those who trounced their candidates won with huge margins shows the depth of anti-incumbency the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is facing. It should be an eye-opener for the LDF that even in Alathur, the seat the CPM won, the BJP candidate secured nearly 2 lakh votes. The reasons for the rout are both political and administrative. The poor financial situation of the state and delay in pension disbursal can be counted as administrative lapses, the high-handedness of its student wing, the SFI, and the corruption allegations involving the CM and his family have proven politically debilitating. Though the LDF tried to counter the anti-incumbency factor with narratives against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and in support of the Palestinian cause, nothing worked well. These manoeuvrings only resulted in the CPM losing its traditional Hindu votes. The much-hyped Nava Kerala Sadas initiated by the CM seem to have deepened the anti-incumbency sentiments, if the results are anything to go by.

Despite the losses, the signals emanating from the Left front do not show any possibility of introspection on the part of the CPM leadership. The party is trying to find solace in the fact that Lok Sabha results in the state have always tended to favour the Congress-led UDF. The BJP’s victory has changed the political landscape of the state forever, as it has put an end to its four-decades-old bipolar politics. If the CPM and its leadership are not able to read the writing on the wall, the sole bastion of the Left in the country will be lost sooner or later.