Results should give more voice in Delhi to Opposition-ruled States

Karnataka’s Lok Sabha results this time are a repeat of the May 2014 elections, though much has changed on the ground. BJP remained the favoured party with 17 MPs, the Congress fought back from one seat to a respectable nine, and JDS held on to some turf with two MPs. The story of the day was the loss of Bangalore Rural, held by D K Suresh, brother of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, turning it into a personal setback for the deputy chief minister. The Congress conceded its bastion of Bengaluru’s suburbs and rural pockets to the BJP, which posted its first victory in the constituency. The JDS lost its home turf Hassan to the Congress, while the BJP continued its domination of Bengaluru city, where its urban vote base remained intact.

Neither of the two national parties appeared satisfied with their showing in the state. Congress leaders were confident of double-digit figures, hoping to ride on the delivery of guarantees; but it seems they did not read the situation too well in some constituencies. The BJP, charged up with an aggressive Modi-Shah-Yogi campaign and its JDS alliance, was expecting a repeat of its 2019 show of 25 seats, but fell far short. The JDS, reduced to insignificance after the assembly polls, piggybacked on the BJP to ensure that its leaders lived to fight another day. The Prajwal Revanna sex scandal, which broke out after the first phase of polling, made a significant impact on voters in the second phase; Prajwal himself lost.