Need stringent rules for safer trekking

The tragic incident of nine trekkers from Karnataka dying while returning from a trek to Sahastra Tal in Uttarkashi earlier this week should be a wakeup call to set stringent prerequisites and rules for mountaineering agencies across India to conduct treks. The group—comprising 19 trekkers aged 34 to 71 and three guides—faced a severe blizzard on the way back. The group was on a nine-day package starting May 30, and the trek to Sahastra Tal was slated for June 3. While returning to Lambtal camp, the group was hit by a severe blizzard and got stranded. Most of the nine deceased are feared to have died from hypothermia between June 3 evening and the next morning. The rest 13 were rescued.

The Karnataka Mountaineering Association, in charge of this trek, had taken permission from the Uttarakhand forest department, but had not followed the norm of getting a nod for a trek to Sahastra Tal from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), the national regulatory body for mountaineering and allied sports affiliated to the International Federation of Sport Climbing. The IMF is engaged in protection work and creating awareness about the Indian Himalayas. Let alone granting permission, the IMF reportedly was not even informed about this group trekking in the area near the 4,560-metre-high lake.