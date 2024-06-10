A new era of Tennis rivalries has arrived

It's funny how these things work out. On the French Open's second day, Rafa Nadal, owner of 14 men's titles in Paris, lost in the first round. By the time the competition ended, the heir apparent had announced himself in style. Carlos Alcaraz was thought to be the next in line as early as 2021.

By the end of that year, he had punctuated his ascendancy by winning the ATP Next Gen event. In 2022, he claimed the US Open. He backed it with Wimbledon 10 months later. On Sunday, the few remaining doubters also saw the light. Forget the future, the Spaniard is very much the present of men's tennis.

Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who was replaced as the world no 1 during the tournament, remain on the circuit. But there can be no doubt that the baton has passed hands. The era of the Big Three is over and Alcaraz is the figurehead of the next gen. The generation will also contain the irrepressible talents of Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open earlier this year.