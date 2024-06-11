Consumption is more balanced, but inequity rises in many pockets

The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23, released after 11 years, shows the average spend on non-food items in rural India exceeded 50 per cent of household expenses for the first time. Money spent on food items decreased from 52.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 46.4 per cent in 2023. A lower spend on food shows not only that the average income has risen, but that the consumption pattern has become more balanced between food and non-food items.

Typically, higher food spend is an indicator of poorer communities. The thumb rule is that households spending over 75 per cent on food are considered food-insecure, whereas those spending less than 50 per cent on food have higher food security.

Urban India performed better in this regard, with the proportion of food in household consumption declining further to 39.2 per cent in 2022 from 42.62 per cent in 2011-12. India has therefore followed the trajectory of Engel’s law—rising incomes are followed by increases in food expenditure, but an even higher rise in expenditure of non-food goods. The government’s free foodgrains scheme in the Covid and post-Covid periods has also worked well; ultimately, the share of income spent on food has declined.