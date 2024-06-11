Don’t kill trees with concrete at the base

The phenomenon of trees falling during a gusty spell of rain in Bengaluru is common. Worryingly, around 1,000 trees and many branches fell in the span of a week, while 206 trees were uprooted on one rainy night alone. What is causing this new trend in Bengaluru, where civic authorities are unable to prevent big trees from crashing down on vehicles and walls, compromising the safety of passersby? The poet Gieve Patel had declared, “It takes much time to kill a tree”; but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is doing it with ease.

The culprit is the concretisation of roads and footpaths—the way of many other metros—that is slowly strangling full-grown trees. Thick layers of concrete or tar are poured on the base of trees, depriving them of water and nutrition. Older trees with deeper roots are able to sustain themselves for some time, but younger ones dry out. The National Green Tribunal has ruled that a 1-metre radius of earth around a tree should be kept free of construction, but our civic authorities fail to follow it. They are either axing trees for infrastructure projects or killing them with concrete, often in cahoots with the timber lobby.