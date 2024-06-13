Odisha faces tightrope on old welfare schemes

The first BJP government in Odisha has started off with a bang. All the four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple, shut to devotees for about four years, were thrown open early Thursday, within hours of the Mohan Charan Majhi government taking oath. It was a top poll promise and figured in the government’s first cabinet meeting, which also ratified proposals for raising the minimum support price for paddy and implementing Subhadra Yojana, two key agendas of the saffron party.
The 53-year-old chief minister, after he was elected leader of the party in legislature, went out of the way to meet common people and seek feedback on their expectations from the new government. The BJP wants to show its government will be nothing like the previous, 24-year-old BJD government. First, it surprised all by picking Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar district, to head the government.
An RSS swayamsevak, Majhi’s elevation is symbolic in its representation of the aspirations of marginalised communities. Of his two deputies, one is a royal, and the other a debutant MLA whose name will be on the honour rolls for being the state’s first woman deputy CM. The government bears the signature of the Narendra Modi-led BJP, which is broad-based, inclusive and gender-responsive. So far, all the right boxes have been ticked.
For the future, the government has its task cut out. It has come to power riding huge expectations of change from the youth, which is why employment will be a major challenge. Odisha, according to a recent ILO report, was among the lowest-ranking states in employment condition, which saw little change between 2005 and 2022.
The BJP’s promise of creating 3.5 lakh new jobs in five years and filling up 1.5 lakh government vacancies would require considerable work. So would the promise of building an additional 75,000 km of rural roads and state highways and adding 36,000 beds in primary and community health centres. As the initial euphoria settles, the BJP will have to deal with a huge bouquet of welfare schemes the BJD government has left as its legacy and it can barely afford to irk the large groups of beneficiaries. While it will always be drawn into comparisons with the older dispensation, the Majhi government will have to walk a tightrope all on its own.