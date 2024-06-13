Odisha faces tightrope on old welfare schemes

The first BJP government in Odisha has started off with a bang. All the four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple, shut to devotees for about four years, were thrown open early Thursday, within hours of the Mohan Charan Majhi government taking oath. It was a top poll promise and figured in the government’s first cabinet meeting, which also ratified proposals for raising the minimum support price for paddy and implementing Subhadra Yojana, two key agendas of the saffron party.

The 53-year-old chief minister, after he was elected leader of the party in legislature, went out of the way to meet common people and seek feedback on their expectations from the new government. The BJP wants to show its government will be nothing like the previous, 24-year-old BJD government. First, it surprised all by picking Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar district, to head the government.

An RSS swayamsevak, Majhi’s elevation is symbolic in its representation of the aspirations of marginalised communities. Of his two deputies, one is a royal, and the other a debutant MLA whose name will be on the honour rolls for being the state’s first woman deputy CM. The government bears the signature of the Narendra Modi-led BJP, which is broad-based, inclusive and gender-responsive. So far, all the right boxes have been ticked.