Heed messaging by terrorists targeting Jammu, engage locals

Terror has resurged in Jammu & Kashmir, albeit with a difference. On June 9, terrorists fired upon a bus in Reasi, resulting in the death of at least nine people and injuries to 33. Soon after, terrorists also struck in Kathua and Doda districts, leaving seven security personnel and others injured. The timing of the first attack was unmistakable—right when Narendra Modi was taking oath as prime minister for a third consecutive term. And so was the messaging—challenging the narrative of normalcy in the Union territory.

The Reasi attack was the first of its kind on pilgrims, as was the area. Jammu has not been a hot-bed of terror activities. The push from the other side of the LoC is seemingly to turn it into one. The attacks in Kathua and Doda confirm the ploy and planning.

Foreign terrorists have infiltrated through Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch in the past. They would often use these areas as transits to get to Kashmir, but terror incidents in Jammu were minimal. The old infiltration routes are being used again, this time for direct attacks. These are freshly-arrived terrorists.