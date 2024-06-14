Render arsenic-laden water safe with science

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has developed a three-step remediation process to render groundwater-based arsenic harmless. Arsenic has severe health implications, but the latest development can effectively reduce its toxicity to harmless levels and ensure people’s safety. According to a 2023 report from the Central Ground Water Board on shallow aquifers, 113 districts in 21 states of the country have groundwater with arsenic levels well above 0.01 mg per litre considered tolerable by the World Health Organization.

Arsenic is a semi-metal whose compounds are used in rat poison. But its almost ubiquitous presence in groundwater exposes unsuspecting people to its adverse effects. Its prolonged consumption is known to cause severe health issues such as lung, skin, kidney and bladder cancers; coronary diseases; bronchiectasis (a chronic lung condition featuring infection-induced widening and thickening of bronchi or airways); hyperkeratosis (increased thickness of the stratum corneum, the outer layer of the skin); and arsenicosis, which involves a chronic condition arising from the ingestion of arsenic for six months featuring skin lesions that may affect internal organs.

In many cases, only the disease is visible and diagnosed, not the cause, which is arsenic. The problem is more acute in the lowlands of West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Ganga-Meghna-Brahmaputra region where around 60 lakh people remain exposed to arsenic concentrations in groundwater above 50 parts per million.