Heat-related insurance, more tree cover, water harvesting plans a must

When TS Eliot wrote “April is the cruellest month”, he could still see lilacs breeding in balmy England. But for Indians living under a pitiless sky, there has hardly been a reprieve from an unrelenting heatwave between April and now. Matters got worse this past week in northern and northwestern India as minimum temperatures hovered 5-6°C above normal. This does not allow surfaces to cool before the next day’s sun, exacerbating the heat index and the possibility of related ailments.

The National Centre for Disease Control claims that, between March and May, more than 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency wards across the country on heat-related ailments; 24,849 of the cases were counted as heatstrokes, resulting in 56 deaths. Herein lies a problem. Heatstroke numbers are put out by reluctant state governments only when asked, are not regularly collated, and are often disputed. Climate emergencies are declared when crops are lost and compensation has to be fixed, not when there is no clear economic cost computed on human losses. Even temperature counts are uncertain. When the nation gasped at Delhi’s Mungeshpur recording an unprecedented 52.9°C on May 29, the weather office blamed it on a faulty sensor.