Improve crowd control at Jagannath Temple

The decision to open all four gates of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri has turned into a bigger challenge for the Odisha government with the 12th-century shrine drawing an unprecedented number of devotees last week. The teeming crowd, both outside the complex and inside, exposed an acute lack of preparedness from the temple and local administrations.

The long holiday weekend added to the chaos as thousands of visitors had to wait for hours in the blistering heat to get a ‘darshan’ of the deities. Soon, stories of their ordeal began to circulate, prompting the government to deploy more police personnel to manage the situation. An additional director-general of police was also dispatched to assess the problem.

The Mohan Charan Majhi-government’s first decision after taking oath of office was in response to a long-pending demand. The previous dispensation had permitted entry only through the East gate of Srimandir since the pandemic, closing the other entrances to the devotees. The decision was also supposed to send a clear message that the BJP government is serious about honouring its commitments.