Kannur should not be allowed to bleed again

A 90-year-old man was recently killed in a blast in Kerala’s Kannur district when he unwittingly tried to open a bomb he found in his neighbour’s uninhabited plot. He had apparently gone there to collect coconuts when his eyes fell on the steel container. He suffered fatal injuries to his head and his hands were shattered by the blast. The police, who have started an investigation, say the blast was accidental.

Though the bomb squad, which conducted a thorough inspection of the site, could not find any other bomb there, a few neighbours have alleged that the uninhabited plot has been used for criminal activities by political parties. They alleged that the police usually arrive at the scene of an explosion only after party workers have erased evidence and removed the crude bombs. Similar allegations have been raised by the Congress-led opposition—they staged a walkout in the assembly condemning the “cult of crude bomb violence” in Kannur.

It’s not the first time that innocent people are getting caught in the state’s political bomb culture. Amavasi, a rag-picker from Tamil Nadu, was injured in an accidental blast in Kannur in October 1998; he lost sight in one eye as a result. In September 2000, Asna, a girl who was playing in her house compound, lost a leg to a bomb blast. In all such incidents, innocents have lost life or limb without having anything to do with politics.